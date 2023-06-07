Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,771,000 after buying an additional 53,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 194,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,705. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.26.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

