Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

