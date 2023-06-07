Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 721,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $27,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 97,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,530. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently -8.79%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

