G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 651,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 601,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.64.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 405,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 770,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 368,665 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

