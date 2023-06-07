G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$595.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.44 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.38.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.