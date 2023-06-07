FY2025 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

