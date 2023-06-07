FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.46. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 4,427,097 shares changing hands.
FuelCell Energy Stock Up 5.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
