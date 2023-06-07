FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.46. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 4,427,097 shares changing hands.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 813,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 132,445 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

