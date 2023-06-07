FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,045. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, insider David J. Adelman purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 132,579 shares of company stock valued at $597,074. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

