Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2,536.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE RIO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. 774,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10.
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
