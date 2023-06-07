Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2,536.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. 774,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rio Tinto Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

