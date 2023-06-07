Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,963. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,520 shares of company stock worth $15,831,665. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

