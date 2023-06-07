Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 513,343 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416,986 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,630,000 after purchasing an additional 379,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.72. The stock had a trading volume of 489,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,846. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

