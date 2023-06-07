Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 12,604 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Trading Up 1.2 %

BG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 80,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

