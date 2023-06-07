Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 2,139 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 199,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,872. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

