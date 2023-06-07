Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $550,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 63,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in AON by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Stock Down 0.3 %

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.38. 93,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,522. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

