Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $134.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

