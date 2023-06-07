Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. 274,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,652. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

