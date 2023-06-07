Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.01

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 35286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $908.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,466,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

