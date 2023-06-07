Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 201,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 648% from the previous session’s volume of 26,973 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $21.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

