Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $273,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.01. 455,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

