Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS XJH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 10,664 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

