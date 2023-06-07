Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $793,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $114.23. 31,736,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,375. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

