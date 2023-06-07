Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,236,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,333,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.91. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $357.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

