Fortis Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.39. 31,185,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,570,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,591 shares of company stock worth $50,325,990. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

