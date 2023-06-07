Forefront Analytics LLC Trims Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,847 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 11.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. 105,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

