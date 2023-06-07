Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.64. 4,149,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,848,733. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.