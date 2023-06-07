Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 23,082 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 318,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

