Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,953. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.