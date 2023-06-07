Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,953. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
- Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
- A Love/Hate Relationship With The Lovesac Company
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.