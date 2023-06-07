Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases Shares of 49,041 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 53,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
