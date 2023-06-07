Forefront Analytics LLC Has $327,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,311,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,211,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,945,750. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $219.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.