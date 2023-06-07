Forefront Analytics LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Forefront Analytics LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 2.7% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,465,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,440 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 483,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after acquiring an additional 154,024 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 123,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. 174,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.38 and its 200 day moving average is $681.01. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $106.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF ( NYSEARCA:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.38 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.54) target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,875 ($35.74) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Activity at Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60. In other news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total value of $379,050,000.00. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.