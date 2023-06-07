Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,968,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,299,848. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

