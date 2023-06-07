Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $1,248,570.51 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,143,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,474,676.10.

Flex Trading Up 1.4 %

FLEX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

