Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (BDL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.45 on June 26th

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Flanigan’s Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BDL stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

