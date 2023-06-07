Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,945 shares of company stock worth $3,177,483. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

