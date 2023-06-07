Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,331,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $24,257,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,736,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

