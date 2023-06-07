First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,948. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

