First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,014,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 1,118,031 shares.The stock last traded at $33.90 and had previously closed at $33.99.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

