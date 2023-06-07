First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,057 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $169,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $479.57. The company had a trading volume of 92,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.19. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $486.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

