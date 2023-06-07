First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $308.82 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71,029 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Honeywell International worth $308,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.39. 1,008,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,988. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.