First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 85,401 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Prologis worth $271,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Prologis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,063,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 1.8 %

PLD traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.09. The stock had a trading volume of 875,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.