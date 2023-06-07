First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 499,033 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,953,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,033 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $232,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933,632. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

