First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $384,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,458,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,338,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,565,000 after buying an additional 244,782 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $123.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,375. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.09.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
