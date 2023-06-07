First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,885 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $144,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after buying an additional 376,272 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,826. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $318.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

