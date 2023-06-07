Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.93

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.93 and last traded at $125.93, with a volume of 132142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.