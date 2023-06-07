Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 464,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 151,288 shares.The stock last traded at $45.51 and had previously closed at $45.92.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

