Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 464,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 151,288 shares.The stock last traded at $45.51 and had previously closed at $45.92.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.
The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
