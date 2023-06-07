FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 600,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 922,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Trading Down 8.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $638,097.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $153,641.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,928 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in FibroGen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

