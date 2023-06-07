Ferguson plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

FERG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,597. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.69. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $610,247,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,982,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,056,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,751,000 after buying an additional 459,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7,297.60.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

