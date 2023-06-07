Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 252,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,350.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 108,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,216,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

