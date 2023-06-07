Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 28000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

