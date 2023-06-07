Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lowered by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.70. 5,621,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,064,089. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $439.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.